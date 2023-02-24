Over 100 drivers stuck on snow-clogged road in Livermore

A cold front passing through the Bay Area dumped significant amounts of snow on mountain tops, hillsides, and low-lying roads.

A rare sight for the region, true indeed. But the glistening snow can make travel difficult.

Some motorists in the Tri-Valley can attest after they found themselves stranded early Friday morning on a snow-clogged Patterson Pass Road in Livermore.

Alameda County firefighters had to assist more than 100 drivers who were stuck on the icy road, also known as Top of the World.

The California Highway Patrol issued a snow advisory for the Tri-Valley, which the agency said it seldomly does for that area.

"Let this be a good reminder that road weather/road conditions are constantly changing and always plan ahead," said the agency.

Much of the Bay Area experienced snow, from the Oakland and Berkeley hills to further north in Calistoga. Snowflakes blanketed the South Bay cities of Cupertino and Los Gatos while the Santa Cruz mountains were piled with snow.