Over 40 firefighters battle blaze at San Francisco home

A fast-moving residential fire in San Francisco on Wednesday prompted the response of over 40 firefighters, officials said.

The blaze started within a residence located at 266 Farallones Street around 4:47 p.m., according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

"Firefighters arrived on the scene four minutes before dispatch and confronted with hoarding-like conditions," the fire department said on social media.

The prompt response from the firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

They brought the fire under control around 6:34 p.m., and fortunately, no injuries were reported.