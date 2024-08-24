Over $450K in stolen merchandise recovered in Oakland home

The Brief Nearly half a million dollars in stolen goods recovered from an Oakland home A woman was arrested for her alleged involvement in a fencing operation Most of the items were from drug stores



Nearly half a million dollars worth of stolen goods were recovered in an Oakland home after a month-long investigation.

In July, California Highway Patrol's Organized Retail Crime Taskforce (ORCTF) launched an investigation looking into a string of robberies at retailers throughout the Bay Area by a criminal network.

Through their operations, they identified suspects involved in a fencing operation working out of Oakland, including 35-year-old Claudia Cruz, who was arrested for her alleged involvement.

On Aug. 15, CHP investigators with the San Ramon Police Department searched her home and cars. In their search, they found and seized stolen merchandise.

Authorities also learned the Oakland woman was leasing a storage room, which they searched and found more stolen merchandise.

Officials said most of the stolen merchandise were items typically found at drug stores and totaled more than $450,000.

The Oakland woman was taken to the Alameda County Jail and charged with organized retail crime, possession of stolen property, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

It's unclear how many suspects are involved.