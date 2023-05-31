Overdue book returned to Bay Area library - 96 years later

A book that had been checked out from a Napa Valley library nearly a century ago was finally returned this month.

The book in question, titled "A Family History of the United States" by Benson Lossing, was published in 1881.

It was initially borrowed from the Saint Helena Public Library in February of 1927 – 96 years ago.

At the time, the library imposed a late fee of five cents per day, meaning the accumulated overdue cost for the book would have amounted to a staggering $1,700.

The Napa Valley library has chosen to put the book on display for patrons to appreciate.