Overloaded generator likely sparked Oakland Hills fire during PG&E power shutoffs

As more Bay Area residents increasingly turn to generators to help offset PG&E shutoffs to prevent its equipment from causing wildfires— a new problem seems to be emerging those very generators sparking fires.



Chris Macaulay said he was charging his mobile phone in his car when he saw smoke in the area of Crown Avenue and Merriewood Drive in the Oakland Hills at about 9:45 Tuesday morning.



"I thought the whole neighborhood was gone, to be honest," Macaulay said.

Fire officials say that an early investigation is looking into whether an overloaded generator ignited flames in one home that eventually spread to another. Oakland Fire Department officials said they have not ruled out the possibility that the age of the generators could be a contributing factor to starting the fire.



"I know they had a generator running because I could see the lights in the living room and whatever exploded, exploded between that house and the one next door," said Judy Ubsdell, who lives nearby and fled her house with only a few essentials.



Both of the homes that caught fire were heavily damaged and so was at least one vehicle parked in front of one house, but no one was hurt.



It is the second time in days that a generator being used during Public Safety Power Shutoffs has been linked to fire.



Fire officials say a portable generator powering a refrigeration unit is likely behind a fire at Vasco restaurant on Throckmorton Avenue in Mill Valley Monday.



Fire crews also responded to a neighborhood along Grizzly Peak in Berkeley on Monday where residents say a generator set-up by AT&T to provide internet service sparked flames near some homes.



Generators are convenient but can be dangerous if not operated safely or correctly, according to experts.



The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports 900 deaths between 2005 and 2017 due to generator-related carbon monoxide poisoning.