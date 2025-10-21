Owner survives violent knife attack caught on camera at SF restaurant

The Brief A San Francisco restaurant owner survives a violent knife attack after he asked a woman to leave. Despite minor injuries, he returned to work the same day and says he's staying committed to the business he built from scratch.



The owner of a small Middle Eastern restaurant in San Francisco’s Mid-Market neighborhood says he’s lucky to be alive after a woman stabbed him inside his kitchen during a violent confrontation over the weekend.

What we know:

The attack happened Saturday around 7:30 p.m. at Shawarma Azmi on 6th Street. Azmi Murait, the restaurant’s owner and only employee working at the time, says the violence began when he asked a woman and her friends to leave after witnessing suspected drug activity inside.

Video shows the confrontation escalating, with the woman throwing a tip jar at Murait, who responds by tossing a receipt holder at her. The scuffle spilled into the kitchen, where she grabbed a knife and began stabbing him repeatedly.

"I say thank you, God, 'cause you saved me," Murait said.

Murait, a father of three, was visibly emotional while recalling the attack.

"I only think about my family," he said, walking off camera as he teared up.

Restaurant owner knew of the woman

He said he recognized the woman, saying she often uses the restaurant’s tables and restroom without ever buying food.

"If I saw anybody dealing with the drugs, no matter who he is, I get mad right away," Murait said. "I cannot control myself, get out of my restaurant."

He says he initially tried to scare the woman off with a lighter, but she grabbed a kitchen knife instead.

"She came after me," Murait said. "I said I don’t have nothing, just stop. The knife was there on the table," he said.

Surveillance video shows him defending himself with a metal colander. After managing to wrestle the knife away, Murait says the woman grabbed a knife sharpener, a second knife, and started demanding money.

Suspect in custody

Murait ran from the kitchen and locked her inside the restaurant. Police arrived shortly after and took the suspect into custody.

"As you see on the video, with one second you can lose your life," he said. "But God can do something we cannot do."

Murait has not skipped a day of work, though he's still nursing some injuries.

On Tuesday, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie stopped by unannounced after seeing the video.

"I was just talking to him about his kids," Lurie said. "I want him to feel safe conducting his business. I want him to be successful and I want him to get home to his three kids."

"We’re going to continue doing what we’ve been doing since I got into office. That is — more street cleaning, more ambassadors, more attention from SFPD," the mayor added.

Murait said he was deeply moved by the mayor’s visit and by the fact that Lurie bought a chicken sandwich before leaving to support his business.

Lurie acknowledged that staffing and safety challenges remain, but said more police officers are being hired.

Murait added that the suspect and her friends also stole cash, speakers, and damaged equipment before leaving.

"My message is no matter what’s your situation, you have no right to hurt somebody who actually always helping you to eat the food," Murait said. "And I been nice for you, even after you hurt me, even after all what you did, I told you I will forgive you."