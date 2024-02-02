Expand / Collapse search
Pacheco house fire injures 2, displaces more

By
Published 
Contra Costa County
KTVU FOX 2

Pacheco house fire injures 2

Two people were hospitalized after a fire at a Pacheco home on Thursday night, firefighters said. Two others safely escaped from the fire.

Two people were hospitalized, including a man who was airlifted with major injuries, after a home in Pacheco caught fire on Thursday night.

Firefighters will investigate what caused the fire. Neighbors described seeing flames leaping through the living room window, front door and roof of the home on Temple Drive.

A man was airlifted to the UC Davis Medical Center for treatment. A woman was taken to the John Muir hospital in Walnut Creek. 

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said that two other people who live in the badly damaged house on Temple Drive are displaced, "but safe thanks to working smoke alarms today."