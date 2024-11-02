Pacifica man arrested for sexual assaults in US national parks

article

A Pacifica man accused of multiple sexual assaults in U.S. national parks has been arrested, Pacifica police said Saturday.

Jason Crist was arrested Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. at his home. Crist is accused of sexually assaulting multiple victims in different national parks, according to Pacifica police.

Pacifica police said their investigation, with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. National Parks Police Service, into Crist began in January 2022.

They said that they were able to identify multiple victims, but specific national parks were not specified.

In addition to the national parks, some of the alleged assaults occurred in Pacifica.

The 38-year-old was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City. He has since been released on a $500,000 bond.