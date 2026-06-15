Officials seek emergency funding as Pacifica Pier remains closed

The Brief Pacifica officials declared a local state of emergency after inspectors discovered severe structural damage beneath the Pacifica Municipal Pier, leading to the demolition of the popular Chit Chat Café and closure of the pier. City leaders and U.S. Rep. Sam Liccardo are urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to issue a state emergency declaration to expedite repairs and secure funding, with estimated repair costs at $21 million.



Officials declared a local state of emergency last week after inspectors discovered massive cracks and concrete separation beneath the Pacifica Municipal Pier, spurring the quick demolition of a popular café.

Emergency crews are placing large boulders along the shoreline to stabilize the pier's foundation, but officials say the structure remains unstable.

U.S. Rep. Sam Liccardo joined city leaders in calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to issue a state of emergency declaration, which would help expedite repairs and unlock critical funding.

"That will enable everyone to move more nimbly, bypass some of the restrictions typically you have in a lot of state regulations," Liccardo said. "And then obviously get the funding necessary to be able to shore up the pier."

Local leaders demand aid for costly pier repairs

What they're saying:

Pacifica collects about $18 million annually in property tax revenue, but repairs to the pier were already estimated at $21 million before the latest structural damage was discovered.

City officials are seeking emergency state and federal assistance after severe damage to the pier's support structure forced its closure and led to the demolition of Chit Chat Café.

Engineers are now evaluating whether the historic pier can be repaired or if a complete rebuild will be necessary.

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Closure devastates vulnerable community members

Why you should care:

The sudden closure has stripped residents of a vital resource for families with disabilities and a key food source for subsistence fishermen.

"The Pacifica Pier is a resource for many people, not just for leisure but in every different aspect, from helping families with disabilities, helping moms get a break," said resident Bae Cadotte, whose son P.J has autism.

With the pier closed, many anglers have been forced to fish from the shoreline, where they face dangerous rip currents and heavy surf.

Cadotte said she was caught in a rip current last week. She noted the community's resilience during this time.

"I do like how Pacificans are coming together, and we won't waste time on that. We're here for each other," she said.