The Brief Massive 20- to 30-foot waves knocked down a section of the L-shaped Pacifica Pier on Wednesday morning. Streets and parking lots near Sharp Park Beach remain closed Thursday morning as crews deal with debris and a cracked seawall. King tides breached the seawall and flooded homes in the Sharp Park neighborhood, prompting the evacuation of dozens of people.



Streets and parking lots near Sharp Park Beach and the Pacifica Pier remain closed Thursday morning after massive waves destroyed a section of the pier the day before.

Sand and debris washed up onto paved areas, a long seawall was cracked, and some windows were shattered, including at City Hall, because of the force of the waves on Wednesday.

Barricades, blocked

Why you should care:

On Thanksgiving morning, concrete barriers, garbage cans and metal barricades remained strewn around the parking lot. While pedestrians can still walk to the edge of Sharp Park Beach, drivers are currently blocked from accessing the area.

The damage was caused by 20- to 30-foot waves—roughly two to three stories high—that pummeled the Northern California coast on Wednesday.

By late Wednesday morning, the waves knocked down the perpendicular section of the formerly L-shaped pier that had jutted out to the right.

Pier closed

Dig deeper:

The pier has been closed to the public since June due to structural instability, as part of the structure was already breaking apart from the street.

Along with the partial destruction of the pier, the seawall in Pacifica has cracked, leaving the street exposed.

Officials face both immediate repair needs and long-term recovery efforts, with calls growing for state and regional assistance to rebuild the popular fishing spot and community resource.

Late Wednesday night, construction crews continued ongoing stabilization work on the pier that originally began months ago.

Just last week, state Sen. Josh Becker announced the state was giving the city of Pacifica $2.25 million to help stabilize the structure. He noted the pier is an important resource for the community, especially to those who fish.

"The seawall itself has cracked in Pacifica," Becker said in an interview. "There's immediate damage that needs to be repaired, and then there's the long-term. It will need state and regional help to rebuild."

Following the pier's collapse, calls to refurbish—or possibly tear down and rebuild—the pier have become more urgent.

"I think a lot of people in the community are rallying around preserving the pier," said resident Mike McCarthy, who also added that "our city's broke."

In addition to damaging the pier, king tides prompted the evacuation of dozens of residents after waves breached the seawall and flooded properties.

It is not yet known exactly how many homes in the Sharp Park neighborhood were damaged.