The Brief Part of Pacifica's crumbling pier washed away on Wednesday morning during a raging high surf and high tide – spectacles that drew many onlookers despite the dangerous ocean waves. The pier had already been closed to the public since June due to structural damage near its base and entrance. High tide peaked at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday.



Part of Pacifica's crumbling pier washed away on Wednesday morning during a raging high surf and high tide – spectacles that drew many onlookers despite the dangerous ocean waves.

Part of pier washes away

Why you should care:

Aerial footage shows the "L"-shaped end of the pier snapping off and falling into the water.

"We’ve been on the pier many times. I know it was closed because there were some cracks found, but I didn’t realize some of it had washed away," a man who lives in Linda Mar said. "That’s pretty crazy."

The pier had already been closed to the public since June due to structural damage near its base and entrance, where the Chit Chat Café was previously demolished for safety.

Crews in October had already been working on stabilizing the pier with giant piles ahead of winter, as the concrete walkway had been sagging into the shoreline.

Surf spills onto city streets

Why you should care:

The high surf and sea foam also pushed onto city streets, flooding some sidewalks and roads near homes closest to the beach, including Mori Point, where water was seen rushing from the Pacific Ocean into neighborhoods.

High tide peaked at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Despite the evacuation advisories, plenty of people were standing on the ocean front looking at the historic high waves, taking pictures and soaking in the sights.

Kirk Hayes, a Pacifica resident since 2013, was watching the waves at the pier and told KTVU that he wasn’t concerned that the tides would cause damage, but he did consider that they could pose a danger to passersby.

"My only concern is really just with the safety of the folks that come down here to look," he said. "Most of the locals are staying far enough back, but there’s been a lot of visitors to towns that have gotten much closer to the ocean."