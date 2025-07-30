Palestinian activist denied U.S. entry at SFO killed in West Bank

The Brief Palestinian activist, Awadah Hathaleen, was shot and killed in the West Bank on Monday. Hathaleen was detained at San Francisco International Airport last month and was ultimately denied entry into the U.S. He was a consultant on the Oscar-winning documentary, "No Other Land."



A Palestinian activist who was recently denied entry into the U.S. at San Francisco International Airport was killed in the West Bank.

"No Other Land"

What we know:

According to multiple reports, 31-year-old Awdah Hathaleen, was shot and killed on July 28 during a confrontation with Israeli settlers in the village of Umm al-Khair.

The village has long-faced settler violence and was featured in the Oscar-winning documentary "No Other Land," which Hathaleen consulted on.

Hathaleen, an English teacher, activist, and father, was detained in June after arriving at San Francisco International Airport and was ultimately denied entry despite having a visa.

The Israeli settler accused of killing Hathaleen, identified as Yinon Levi, was placed on house arrest Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

Witnesses said Levi, who was previously under U.S. sanctions that were lifted under former President Donald Trump, was seen in a video fatally shooting Hathaleen.