Palisades Tahoe avalanche survivors recount rescue stories

The deadly avalanche site at Palisades Tahoe resort remains closed as crews work to clear the area covered in Wednesday's disaster.

Patrick Lacey, spokesman for the ski resort, said they received a report of a second avalanche near Wolverine Bowl on the Alpine side at about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. However, ski patrol and a dog search team confirmed there were no victims in that incident.

Survivors of Wednesday's avalanche shared their terrifying experiences of being buried under the snow.

"It just buried me so quick," said Jason Parker of Reno, "It flipped me onto my belly, and now I'm going down headfirst, trying to just swim."

Parker was buried face down and attempted to punch out a pocket of air to breathe. He called for help during the ordeal.

Janet He and her husband Joseph Lu, both of Fremont, were also on the hill when the avalanche started.

"The whole hill began to slide," Lu said, describing the panic of trying to escape the avalanche. He turned around and realized he couldn't see his wife, starting a desperate search in the massive field of snow and debris.

"When I realized she was not behind me anymore, then I got very, very scared," Lu said. "I was using my ski pole and frantically poking the snow, and I was totally out of my mind at the time. I tried to look for my wife and yelling and screaming her name."

Janet He said she felt like she was in a washing machine, tumbling down the mountain slope until she stopped, buried in heavy snow.

"My whole body was pinned down by the snow. I couldn't move, but luckily, I wore a ski mask, so I had some air in the mask," He said. "I was trying to push myself up, but I couldn't. It was so heavy."

Nearby skiers and rescuers rushed to search and dig for survivors. He tried to stay calm.

"I told myself I need to calm down or else I won't have much air left," the woman said. "I was able to stick out my hand."

Then, He heard a man's voice saying "No worries. I got you."

"That was the best voice I heard in my life. I was dug out by a complete stranger. His name is Lauren. I'm so grateful to him," she recalled, adding that she took a selfie with her rescuer.

Lu heard someone say they were on the ski lift looking down when the avalanche hit and saw his wife in her bright pink jacket being swept away. He then heard she'd been located —a blessing.

"That was a huge relief for me," Lu said.

Palisades Tahoe thanked over 100 rescuers and volunteers who helped pull the three survivors out of the snow.

"I felt a probe hit the middle my back, in the spine, and that's when I heard the person above me say I found him. I got him. And that's when you know you're going to be okay," Parker said.

On Thursday, Janet He and her husband went back out on the open slopes with a Palisades Tahoe staff member who accompanied them to help her recover from the traumatic experience.

She now realizes the importance of always skiing with a buddy. He says her experience as a surfer likely helped her stay calm when she was buried.

One man, Kenneth Kidd, 66, did not survive. His family is requesting privacy at this time.

Kidd was a husband and had three siblings. He was a 1975 graduate of Redwood High School in Larkspur, who lived part-time in Point Reyes Station and Truckee.

A classmate said Kidd's death was a shock to fellow graduates, and their hearts go out to his family.

Jana Katsuyama is a reporter for KTVU. Email Jana at jana.katsuyama@fox.com or call her at 510-326-5529. Or follow her on Twitter @JanaKTVU.