Palisades Tahoe to reopen after blizzard brings operations to standstill

Palisades Tahoe plans to reopen Monday, March 4, to the public in need of that fresh powder.

The resort says they hope to have a few lifts going at both mountains as of 9 a.m. but said this is not guaranteed and depends on the weather overnight.

Delays on opening are also possible.

According to the resort, there are plans to open Roundhouse, Treeline Cirque, Meadow, Subway, and Big Carpet at Alpine. More chairs may be added if conditions allow.

