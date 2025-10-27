Palo Alto police arrest man allegedly found drinking wine after breaking into home

article

The Brief Palo Alto officers were called to a home in the 2600 block of Bryant Street on reports of a burglary. An investigation revealed a man in his 70s was returning to his home when he found another man that he did not know "sitting at the kitchen table drinking his wine." 31-year-old Sabina Blanco was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia and battery on a police officer after he allegedly spit on an officer.



A 31-year-old man was arrested in Palo Alto on Sunday after a homeowner allegedly found the suspect in their house helping himself to their wine.

Palo Alto Police Department officers were called just after 12:20 p.m. on Sunday to the home in the 2600 block of Bryant Street on reports of a burglary.

An investigation into the reported burglary revealed a man in his 70s was returning to his home in the area when he found another man that he did not know "sitting at the kitchen table drinking his wine," the PAPD said.

The homeowner told the suspect to leave, and once the suspect exited the home, the homeowner called police.

The victim reported to police that his home had been "rummaged through," but authorities did not specify if anything – other than the wine – had been stolen by the suspect.

Officers searched the neighborhood and found the suspect, who was identified as Sabina Blanco of San Francisco.

He was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor battery on a police officer after he allegedly spit on an officer.

Santa Clara County jail records indicated Blanco was being held at the Elmwood Correctional Facility on $61,000 bail, and he was scheduled to appear in court at noon on Wednesday.