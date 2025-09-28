Palo Alto police investigating deadly truck crash

article

A man died when his truck crashed into a median in Palo Alto late Saturday night, and authorities are investigating the circumstances of his death.

Palo Alto police and fire department units were called just after 11:55 p.m. on Saturday to the area of Alma Street and University Avenue, near Arboretum Grove, on reports of a major injury crash and found a man in his 40s unconscious behind the wheel of a pickup truck crashed in the area, according to a Palo Alto Police Department statement.

The man was rescued from inside the vehicle and taken to a hospital, but he died of his injuries. His name was not released.

A preliminary investigation into the crash revealed the truck was traveling northbound on Alma Street when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the road and crashed into a median.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and police said it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were a factor. However, authorities said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The roadway in the area was closed for about three hours as police investigated the crash.

Anyone with information on the collision was asked to contact the PAPD at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be sent via text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984.