Pamela Price, former Alameda County D.A., to launch new podcast

The Brief The former D.A. is launching a podcast on Tuesday Pamela Price Unfiltered hopes to provide a platform that challenges misinformation and uplifts community voices The civil rights attorney was recalled as the D.A. of Alemeda County last November



Pamela Price, the ill-fated district attorney from Alameda County, who was voted out of office in a recall vote last November, is launching her own podcast.

It was the sea change initiated by the George Floyd protest movement that swept the former D.A. into office in 2022. But it was a sudden and swift backlash against liberal and progressive D.A.s that saw her ouster.

Now, Price says she's stepping into a new arena and is calling her podcast, Pamela Price Unfiltered.

Price, with her civil rights background and commitment to social justice, will launch the premiere episode of her show on Tuesday, Feb. 25, according to a Monday news release.

According to the release, "Pamela Price has been a trailblazer, challenging the status quo and advocating for criminal justice reform, civil rights and equity." No topic is said to be off limits.

You can expect the format to look a bit like this; a monologue opening, a guest interview, a legally speaking breakdown segment and correcting the record segment that addresses misinformation and media distortion.

"This podcast will be a place for truth-telling, fact-checking, and shedding light on the stories that get buried by mainstream narratives. We’re going to challenge misinformation, uplift community voices, and provide real talk about the issues affecting everyday people," said Price.

Regarding the types of people she's looking to interview, the news release indicates this portion of the show will be in-depth discussion with community leaders, activists and legal experts.

New episodes will be uploaded and available on major streaming platforms every Tuesday. For those who are interested, you can check out thepamelaprice.com for more information.