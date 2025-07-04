Parades and fireworks mark the 4th of July in San Francisco

The Brief San Francisco celebrated the 4th of July with a lot of small town charm, marching bands and family fun. Scores of celebrants showed their pride in the city's newest park, Sunset Dunes.



4th of July festivities are in full swing in San Francisco.

For a big city, San Francisco celebrated the 4th of July with a lot of small town charm. On the west side, in the city's newest park, Sunset Dunes, the San Francisco Pride Band warmed up, getting ready to march to mark the 4th.

"I think in general, what's more American than a parade?" asked Mike Wong from the San Francisco Pride Band. "What's more American than a marching band in a parade?"

Celebrations in the City's Newest Park

The park has been at the center of neighborhood controversy, but Supervisor Joel Engardio said this was always what he'd envisioned for this space.

"This is Sunset Dunes," Engardio said. "Look at this! The joy, the people, the community members this is what it's all about."

Families turned out to celebrate what America stands for.

"4th of July means freedom, and America and just celebrating who we are," said Audrey Nguyen.

Whole families showed off their patriotic spirit during the festivities.

"I got to say this was my wife's idea," said Francisco Tavares. "She did a whole lot of work, because she has a whole lot of heart for this country and especially this city and wanted to express it here in this parade."

What They're Saying

As the parade made its way along the Great Highway, California State Senator Scott Wiener said the celebration and the values it represents is a fitting way to celebrate the 249th anniversary of the nation's founding.

"Today, the 4th of July, Independence Day is about recommitting ourselves to protecting our democracy, to sticking up for our neighbors who are under assault, whether immigrants or LGBTQ people," Wiener said.

Across town, in Fisherman's Wharf, crowds began staking out their space for the night's fireworks show. Visitors and locals agree, it's one-of-a-kind affair.

"It is absolutely gorgeous," said Kiwoba Allaire. "It's out on the water. So, the fireworks are blown up out on the water. So, when you're sitting on the beach, it feels like they're falling down on top of you."

Businesses say the holiday has brought out the crowds, and the Argonaut Hotel said there was still a chance to rent a room looking out over the show.

"If you book quick, we have just a few rooms left," said Tony Roumph from The Argonaut Hotel. "But, love to welcome all our visitors to Fisherman's Wharf and got the fireworks right outside. Can't beat that."

Something to note for folks coming out tonight: the grassy field next to Aquatic Cove, which is usually prime seating, is fenced off while work to refurbish the area is underway. That may make finding space a little more difficult.