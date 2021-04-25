Parched Bay Area gets much-needed rain after dry month

A much-needed dose of rain arrived in the Bay Area on Sunday after more than a month of dry weather.

During the morning hours, scattered showers fell ahead of the cold that is expected to bring widespread showers in the afternoon and evening.

KTVU meteorologist Rosemary Orozco said the storm system won't produce significant showers as previously forecasted, but the wet weather is welcome indeed.

The brunt of the storm is in the North Bay, near Santa Rosa and Healdsburg, but it will gradually move to other parts of the Bay Area.

Despite the wet weather in the Bay Area, that alone won't ease dry conditions experienced around much of the state.

California, which is now in its second year of drought, is bracing for another devastating wildfire season after a winter that has seen little precipitation.

"Oftentimes we overstate the word historic, but this is indeed an historic moment," Gov. Gavin Newsom said last week.