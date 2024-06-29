Parents arrested in death of month-old newborn

The parents of a one-month-old boy have been arrested in connection with the child's death, Stockton police said Friday.

Robert Meyer Sr., 23, and Sareya Sexton, 23, were accused of homicide and felony child abuse, police said in a Facebook post.

Officers were called to an area hospital about 2:20 a.m. Wednesday by the medical staff who said a one-month-old boy had sustained multiple injuries consistent with abuse.

Meyer and Sexton were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

The investigation is continuing, police said.