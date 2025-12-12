Parents sue UC Berkeley frat after son drowned

The family of a 19-year-old who died in an apparent drowning after attending a University of California, Berkeley fraternity party is taking legal action.

Court records show the family of George Mauricio Salinas, of San Diego, is suing the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity.

Salinas died days after a party at the fraternity’s off-campus house.

The lawsuit names the local chapter, the national headquarters and dozens of other defendants.

The Berkeley Scanner first reported this development.