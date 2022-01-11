Palo Alto schools recruit hundreds of volunteers to cover staff shortage

A school district on the Peninsula turned to parents to help keep schools open when surging COVID cases threatened to shut down classrooms..

Palo Alto Unified is asking parents to volunteer on campuses to help cover staff shortages amid a rise in COVID cases.

"People move here for out schools, they love our schools," said Superintendent Don Austin. "We need your help."

The 1 Palo Alto Campaign launched over the weekend and more than 500 parents signed up in the first day, according to the district's website.

Available roles include helping in school offices, supervising students during lunch and recess, assisting in COVID testing clinics, and helping teachers in the classroom.

The campaign urges families to coordinate carpools to help address transportation concerns related to bus driver shortages.

Parents must be fully vaccinated in order to help at the schools.

