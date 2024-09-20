Park ranger Betty Reid Soskin turns 103

The West Contra Costa Unified School District on Friday is celebrating the 103rd birthday of a Bay Area icon: Betty Reid Soskin, who retired two years ago as the oldest, active national park ranger.

A private celebration will be held in the library of the Betty Reid Soskin Middle School in Richmond, which was named in her honor.

Soskin retired in 2022 after more than 15 years at the Rosie the Riveter/WWII Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond.

She led tours at the park and museum honoring the women who worked in factories during wartime and shared her own experience as a Black woman during the conflict. She worked for the U.S. Air Force in 1942.

During World War II, Soskin worked as a clerk for the all-black Boilermakers A-36.

In 2013, Soskin made headlines for being disgusted with the federal furlough of workers – which included herself as a ranger – during a government shutdown. She was 92 at the time and said she wanted to be out working, and didn't want to waste any time at her age sitting around.

In 2015, Soskin received a presidential coin from President Barack Obama after she lit the National Christmas tree at the White House.

In June 2016, she was awakened in her home by a robber who punched her repeatedly in the face, dragged her out of her bedroom and beat her before making off with the coin and other items. Then 94, Soskin recovered and returned to work just weeks after the attack.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.