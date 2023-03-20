Part of Interstate 580 abruptly closes for emergency road work

article

Some eastbound lanes of Interstate 580 in Livermore closed on Monday afternoon for emergency road work, according to California Highway Patrol.

Two right lanes are closed east of North Flynn Rd.

Traffic on 580 eastbound is backed up for miles following partial erosion of the freeway.

Officials did not say what prompted the emergency work to be done, but images from KTVU's Sky Fox shows a portion of the freeway appearing to erode down a hillside.

A tweet from Caltrans said the lanes will not reopen in time for the evening commute.

Delays are likely in the area and drivers are advised drivers to take alternate routes.