Passenger falls out of car on Highway 24, fatally struck by another vehicle

A preliminary California Highway Patrol investigation into a traffic fatality that occurred late Friday evening on state Highway 24 in Orinda indicates that a passenger traveling in a vehicle fell out before being struck by another vehicle and killed.

A CHP spokesperson said the incident, which occurred at approximately 11:07 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 24 west of the exit for Orinda and Moraga, was initially classified as a vehicle versus pedestrian collision.

The CHP spokesperson said information from the investigation indicates an Infinity sedan was traveling eastbound on Highway 24 when the right front passenger partially extended himself outside the vehicle. The passenger then fell from the moving vehicle, landing within the traffic lanes of the freeway when he was struck by a separate passing vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it are being asked to contact the CHP office in Martinez at (925) 646-4980.