Paul Pelosi makes first public appearance since brutal attack

Paul Pelosi emerged in public for the first time since he was brutally attacked in his home.

Pelosi attended the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington DC with his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He hadn't been seen since was ambushed in their San Francisco residence on Oct. 28 by a suspect allegedly searching for the lawmaker.

Photos from Sunday's event show Pelosi dressed in a tuxedo, top hat, and a black glove on his left hand. He was seen next to his wife on the balcony of the theater, clapping.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 04: (L-R) First Lady Jill Biden, U.S. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Douglas Emhoff, Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center on December 04, 2022 Expand

The Pelosis were next to President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff celebrating the 45th annual honorees which included George Clooney, Amy Grant, and U2.

On Thursday, Speaker Pelosi shared that her husband was making some strides in his recovery.

"He's coming along," said Pelosi. "It's going to take a while. Head injuries are, they have an impact beyond surgery. It's a big thing. I thank you for asking."

David DePape, the man accused of attacking Pelosi, pleaded not guilty of attempting to kidnap a federal official and assaulting a federal official's family member a few weeks ago in court.