Paul Pelosi under investigation for hit-and-run in Napa County

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The Brief Paul Pelosi, the 86-year-old husband of Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, is facing a hit-and-run charge following an incident in Napa County. Authorities report that Pelosi struck a parked vehicle in Yountville on Friday afternoon, but he did not have alcohol in his system and was not arrested. The Sheriff's office has announced it will refer the case to the District Attorney's Office for a formal review.



Paul Pelosi, the husband of Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, is facing a potential hit-and-run charge following a vehicle incident in Napa County Friday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the Sheriff's office, Pelosi, 86, struck a parked car in the 6700 block of Yount Street in Yountville at around 2:30 p.m. A witness told authorities that after crashing into the parked car, Pelosi briefly stopped then drove away.

The witness was able to point authorities in the direction the vehicle was last seen traveling.

Pelosi's brown convertible was spotted a short time later partially blocking the roadway on Yountville Cross Road.

Pelosi admitted to deputies he hit something, but said he did not know what he hit and drove off. Officials said Pelosi drove until his car was inoperable, and he was no longer able to continue driving.

An investigation determined Pelosi did not have any alcohol in his system when the hit-and-run happened.

Pelosi was not arrested.

What's next:

The Sheriff's office has announced the case will be transferred to the District Attorney's office for a formal review.

Additionally, a California DMV re-evaluation referral form will be submitted to the DMV.