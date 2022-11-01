Neighbors say Paul Pelosi's suspected attacker is loner with radical beliefs

David DePape, the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer after breaking into his home on Friday, had become increasingly radicalized recently, according to neighbors.

DePape had been living alone in a Richmond garage for the past two years, ahead of breaking into the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"Something like this was going to transpire," said Jim Molner, DePape's neighbor.

Neighbors described DePape as a loner, and said he kept to himself, but spent a lot of time on his computer.

"He was gravitating toward the new right talking point," said Molner. "I wasn't 100% surprised but I also was saying ‘Oh no’ to myself because I more or less knew this would happen."

On Monday, federal court documents revealed that DePape told authorities he wanted to take Nancy Pelosi hostage and "break her kneecaps.'

Law enforcement blocked off the street DePape lived on Saturday to search his living quarters.

Officials say they found two hammers a sword and gloves in the garage.

Previously, DePape was married to a nudist activist and had two kids with his wife before they separated years ago.