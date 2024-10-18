Pearl Harbor survivor in San Jose turns 105

The last survivor on the USS Utah during the attack on Pearl Harbor turned 105 this week.

Warren Upton of San Jose celebrated his birthday on Thursday.

His family said he is still going strong.

He is only one of 18 living Pearl Harbor survivors.

KTVU featured Upton in 2021 at a "Heroes in Motion" veterans event.

At the time, he recounted what it was like to be in the Navy during the 1941 attack.

"I wanted to go ashore and go swimming at Waikiki. but I went swimming in the Pacific instead," he said. "It was (terrifying), but we came through.

