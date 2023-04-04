Woman dies after being hit by semi-truck on I-80 in Vacaville: CHP

A woman died after being hit by a semi-truck on a freeway in Vacaville.

The fatal accident happened just before 5 a.m. on westbound I-80 at Davis Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. She reportedly tried to run across the freeway before the collision.

Multiple vehicles may have struck the deceased woman, CHP said, and not all of them stayed at the scene.

All lanes were closed on westbound I-80 as a result of the crash, and reopened a few hours later.

The woman's identity is unknown at this time.

