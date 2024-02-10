Pedestrian dies in San Jose car accident: Police

A fatal traffic collision has occurred in San Jose, causing lane closures, police say.

The incident occurred with a vehicle colliding with a person near Saratoga Avenue and Belvedere Drive Saturday afternoon. Two lanes of southbound Saratoga from Blackford to Belvedere Drive are closed, and officials are asking drivers to seek alternative routes.

The victim was taken to a hospital where they later died. Their death marks San Jose's eighth fatal collision and traffic death of the year.