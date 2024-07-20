Pedestrian hit in Daly City police chase ending in Oakland

What appeared to be multiple people pinned between a car and a boutique were actually just mannequins.

"Honestly, it just happened so fast," a witness told KTVU, adding the situation appeared to start as a police chase involving Daly City police, ending across the bay at Fruitvale Avenue and Foothill Blvd in Oakland around one p.m. on Saturday.

"It’s a little crazy, you know. It's dangerous," Jennifer Escobar is a hairstylist who works next door to the crash site and was with a client when she heard the crash.

"Yeah, one lady she [was] screaming," Escobar said.

That screaming lady was hit by a gray Lexus right as she stepped out of the store that was hit, where she was shopping on her birthday, according to a store employee who did not want to be identified.

"They hit her, and she went up in the air, and she fell on the floor," said the shopkeeper.

The 22-year-old injured shopper was taken away by ambulance.

Witnesses saw a man who appeared to be in his twenties getting out of the car and running away while another was arrested.

"I just started, like, you know, freaking out a little bit," said the shopkeeper.

An officer could be seen holding a Star Chase GPS device.

Officers can shoot the device at a suspect’s car which the device sticks to.

This allows officers to track the suspect without getting into a dangerous high-speed chase.

"I mean it's Oakland, there’s always chaos, right?" the shopkeeper said.

A Daly City Police Department SUV with visible front-end damage was towed away from the scene.

Daly City police were not immediately available for comment.