Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision, Vallejo police seeking vehicle of interest

An adult male pedestrian was killed on Sunday when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver, according to Vallejo police. Authorities are now seeking a vehicle of interest.

The 29-year-old victim was struck at the 2900 block of Sonoma Boulevard, police said. Responding officers found the man lying in the roadway shortly after 7 p.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said he was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The victim's identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified by Solano County Coroner's office.

Police have issued photographs of the vehicle. It is described as two-door white sedan with "significant front-end damage."

Police said preliminary information indicates the vehicle was traveling northbound on Sonoma Blvd. at the time of the collision.

This is the 10th fatal traffic collision of 2021, police said.