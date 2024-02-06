Pedestrian killed in Pacheco crash, CHP responding
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Pacheco on Tuesday.
Officials said the crash between a Dodge pickup truck and the pedestrian victim happened at around 2:30 p.m. at Marsh Drive and Sally Ride Drive east of Interstate 680.
CHP - Contra Costa County said the driver of the truck stayed at the scene.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
No further details were immediately available.