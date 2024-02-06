Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian killed in Pacheco crash, CHP responding

By KTVU staff
Contra Costa County
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Pacheco on Tuesday. 

Officials said the crash between a Dodge pickup truck and the pedestrian victim happened at around 2:30 p.m. at Marsh Drive and Sally Ride Drive east of Interstate 680. 

CHP - Contra Costa County said the driver of the truck stayed at the scene. 

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. 

No further details were immediately available. 

