Pedestrian killed in San Francisco collision identified; described as 'dear mother, grandmother'

San Francisco police said a driver accused of killing a woman and injuring another on Monday had taken prescription drugs and cannabis and was speeding.

Robert Green, 47, of Hayward allegedly struck the two senior women as they were walking in a crosswalk in the Sunset District. One of them died, and the other is in the hospital, police said. The victim who died has been identified as 66-year-old Huansu He, by the city's medical examiner's office.

Police said Green was going 60 mph in a 25 mph zone. Green told responding officers that his brakes failed.

66-year-old Huansu He was a pedestrian killed in San Francisco's Sunset District.

Green was arrested for vehicular manslaughter and will likely appear in court Thursday.

"This incident highlights the broader challenges in our city right now in keeping, ensuring safety on our streets for pedestrians and especially our most vulnerable, our seniors and families with kids," said San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar.

A GoFundMe account created to help He's family raise money in the wake of her death described her as "a dear mother but also a wonderful aunt, grandmother and friend."

Following the death of her husband, He moved to the U.S. to stay with her daughter, son-in-law and two young grandchildren and "not only took care of her family but of everyone she touched in her life," the GoFundMe account's organizer Gloria Deng wrote. The account had raised more than $7,000 as of Wednesday night.

The pedestrian advocacy group Walk San Francisco on Wednesday decried the latest pedestrian death in the city. He was the 16th pedestrian to die in a traffic collision this year.

"We face more threats than ever when walking," Walk SF executive director Jodie Medeiros said. "The pandemic unleashed even more aggressive driving, especially dangerous speeding. And too many streets are still designed to prioritize moving traffic quickly instead of prioritizing people's safety."

The group says Sup. Mar will hold a community meeting at 5 p.m. Monday to discuss recent crashes in the neighborhood. The meeting will be in the community room at the Taraval Police Station at 2345 24th Ave.

Bay City News contributed to this report.








