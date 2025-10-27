Pedestrian killed in San Francisco hit-and-run crash

article

A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in San Francisco on Sunday night, and a suspect has been detained.

San Francisco Police Department officers were sent just before 6:45 p.m. on Sunday to the 1800 block of Ocean Avenue on reports of the crash, according to a department statement.

Officers found the victim injured at the scene, and provided life-saving aid as paramedics were called to the area. However, the victim was declared dead at the scene.

Their identity was not released.

SFPD officers later found the suspect and their vehicle in the 500 block of Shields Street, about a mile away from the scene of the crash. The department reported the person was detained for further investigation.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.