Pedestrian killed in San Francisco hit-and-run crash

A hit-and-run crash in San Francisco on Wednesday evening left a pedestrian dead.

Driver fled scene

What we know:

According to the San Francisco Police Department, the crash happened around 6:05 p.m. in the 5500 block of Mission Street. The driver fled the scene after striking the pedestrian.

The victim died at the scene.

Officers have not yet provided a description of the suspect vehicle involved in the incident.

No further details were immediately released.