Pedestrian killed in San Francisco hit-and-run crash
SAN FRANCISCO - A hit-and-run crash in San Francisco on Wednesday evening left a pedestrian dead.
Driver fled scene
What we know:
According to the San Francisco Police Department, the crash happened around 6:05 p.m. in the 5500 block of Mission Street. The driver fled the scene after striking the pedestrian.
The victim died at the scene.
Officers have not yet provided a description of the suspect vehicle involved in the incident.
No further details were immediately released.