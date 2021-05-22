Pedestrian struck and killed in San Jose, 18th traffic fatality of 2021
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police in San Jose Friday night responded to a fatal collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
The collision occurred in the 2900 block of Senter Road.
The incident occurred at 10:48 p.m.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene following the collision and cooperated with investigators.
Advertisement
The San Jose Police Department is reporting the collision marked the 18th traffic fatality for the city in 2021.