Pedestrian struck and killed in San Jose, 18th traffic fatality of 2021

By Dennis Culver
Published 
San Jose
Bay City News

The San Jose Police Department is reporting the collision marked the 18th traffic fatality for the city in 2021.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police in San Jose Friday night responded to a fatal collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The collision occurred in the 2900 block of Senter Road.

The incident occurred at 10:48 p.m.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene following the collision and cooperated with investigators.

