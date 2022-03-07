Pedestrian struck by vehicle in San Jose

article

San Jose Police officers were at the scene of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian at the intersection of Capitol Expressway and Story Road, the department said on Monday.

Police said the time of the collision was 5:55 p.m.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. In an update police said the victim's condition was stabilized. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Traffic will be impacted as a result. Police said it was unknown if the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk.

KTVU contributed to this report.

SEE ALSO: Man dies in San Jose hit-and-run near YMCA; 17 traffic deaths so far in 2022

Advertisement



