Pedestrian struck and killed in Downtown Oakland

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car in Oakland on Thursday morning.

Oakland Police Department officers were sent about 8:45 a.m. to the area of Eighth Street and Broadway on reports of the crash, according to a department statement.

Police found the injured pedestrian at the scene, and they were taken to a hospital where they died of their wounds. Their identity was withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

Police said the driver of the vehicle who struck the pedestrian remained at the scene and cooperated with an investigation into the death. The OPD said it is currently not known whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information on the collision was asked to contact the OPD Traffic Investigation Unit at 510-777-8570.