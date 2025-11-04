Pedestrian struck and killed by SUV in San Jose

article

A man was struck and killed in San Jose on Monday afternoon, marking the city’s 33rd fatal crash of the year.

San Jose Police Department officers were called just after 5:15 p.m. on Monday to the area of First and Martha streets on reports of the crash, according to a department statement.

Authorities learned at the scene that a silver 2012 Jeep was driving north on First Street when it struck a man who was crossing just north of Martha Street.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released.

The driver of the SUV remained on scene and cooperated with an investigation into the crash, police said.

The SJPD said the crash marked the city’s 33rd fatal collision and 34th traffic death of the year, as well as the 16th pedestrian death.