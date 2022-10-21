Pedestrian victim of San Jose hit-and-run collision suffers life-threatening injuries

article

San Jose Police Department are at the scene of a hit-and-run collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Police say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened at Blossom Hill Road and Snell Avenue at around 7:17 p.m., police said on social media.

A female pedestrian was crossing the street outside a marked crosswalk per the preliminary police investigation.

No vehicle description was available. Traffic is impacted in the area.

Police had no other immediate details.

San Jose has had an abnormally high amount of traffic deaths. Last week we reported they are on track to break a record for pedestrian fatalities for the year. At the time, police had recorded as many as 28 pedestrian deaths in the South Bay city so far in 2022.

This is a developing news story. Check back for the latest details.

SEE ALSO: San Jose on track for record number of pedestrian fatalities in 2022