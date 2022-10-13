San Jose police investigating fatal collision between vehicle and pedestrian Thursday night

San Jose police investigators remain on the scene in a neighborhood near the San Jose Municipal Golf Course Thursday evening where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle. Police said the victim was an older woman.

The accident occurred in the area of Lundy and Sajak avenues, just east of the golf course.

The collision occurred at about 7:45 p.m.

The motorist remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. A representative from the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office is expected to arrive soon.

There are no further details at this time.

This was the 53rd traffic fatality in San Jose in 2022. It was also the 28th pedestrian death.

KTVU contributed to this report.










