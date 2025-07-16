Pelosi condemns Trump's proposal to reopen Alcatraz ahead of federal officials' reported visit

The Brief U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum are reportedly expected to visit Alcatraz on Thursday. In May, Trump called for the reopening of the infamous prison, saying the penitentiary would house the nation's most "ruthless and violent offenders." Pelosi said Wednesday the effort to reopen the dilapidated former prison is a "diversionary tactic" to draw Americans' focus away from Trump's recent "big, beautiful bill."



U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum are reportedly expected to visit Alcatraz on Thursday to announce the former federal penitentiary's reopening.

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) condemned the reported visit in a statement to KTVU Wednesday, saying the Trump administration's plan to reopen the prison is their "stupidest initiative yet."

"With stiff competition, the planned announcement to reopen Alcatraz as a federal penitentiary is the Trump Administration’s stupidest initiative yet," Pelosi said. "It should concern us all that clearly the only intellectual resources the Administration has drawn upon for this foolish notion are decades-old fictional Hollywood movies.

The San Francisco Democrat says the effort to reopen the dilapidated former prison is a "diversionary tactic" to draw Americans' focus away from Trump's recent "big, beautiful bill."

"It remains to be seen how this Administration could possibly afford to spend billions to convert and maintain Alcatraz as a prison when they are already adding trillions of dollars to the national debt with their sinful law," Pelosi said.

Trump's proposal

The backstory:

In May, Trump called for the reopening of the infamous prison, saying the penitentiary would house the nation's most "ruthless and violent offenders."

The proposal was met with disdain from local and state leaders.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said in May that the re-opening plan was part of a "distraction day in Washington, D.C.," echoing Pelosi's sentiments shared Wednesday.

State Sen. Scott Weiner, who represents San Francisco, called the idea "absurd."

"This major tourist attraction generates significant revenue for the federal government and supports many jobs," he said in May. "But apart from Trump’s continuing unhinged behavior, this action is part of Trump’s ongoing crusade to sabotage the rule of law."

Mayor Daniel Lurie said the idea was not a "serious" proposal.

Bureau of Prisons Director William Marshall visited the island in May.

He told FOX News at the time that he was "confident" the island could reopen as a prison.

The cost of necessary repairs to reopen the prison was estimated in May at close to $1 billion – with another $40-100 million per year in maintenance.

The prison shut down in 1963 due to its high operating costs.

A decade later, it reopened as part of the National Park Service.

The island is part of the Golden Gate Recreation Area, which was created by Congress in 1972. It's served as a San Francisco tourist landmark in the decades since.

San Francisco also hosts an annual "Escape From Alcatraz" triathlon, which includes a swim from the island back to shore.