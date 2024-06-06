A San Francisco Superior Court judge on Thursday dismissed several charges against David DePape, the man already convicted in federal court of bludgeoning Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer inside their home.

The judge presiding over the state case dismissed attempted murder, elder abuse, and assault with a deadly weapon charges against 44-year-old DePape. He still faces charges of residential burglary, false imprisonment, threatening the life or serious bodily harm to a public official, and threatening the staff or family of a public official. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges stemming from the Oct. 28, 2022, attack on Paul Pelosi.

A federal jury on May 17 found DePape guilty of assaulting Pelosi after he broke into his and Nancy Pelosi's home looking for the then-House Speaker.

District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley sentenced DePape to 20 years for attempting to kidnap the House Speaker and 30 years for the assault on Paul Pelosi, the maximum for both counts. The sentences will run simultaneously.

The state trial opened last week, with the prosecution resting its case on Tuesday.

