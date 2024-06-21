Pelosi attacker David DePape found guilty in State case

A verdict has been reached in the State trial against David DePape in the October 2022 assault against then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi.

DePape has been found guilty of kidnapping, false imprisonment, threatening a public official and burglary.

Previously, the San Francisco Superior Court judge had dismissed charges against DePape, including attempted murder, elder abuse, and assault with a deadly weapon.

The jury started deliberating on Tuesday.

Last month, DePape was federally convicted for the assault and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Speaker Emerita Pelosi asked Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley for a "very long" sentence in that case.

Pelosi's spokesman released a statement after the verdict was announced and said they are grateful for the thoughts and prayers they receive.

"Speaker Pelosi and her family remain in awe of their Pop’s bravery, which shone through again on the witness stand in this trial just as it did when he saved his own life on the night of the attack. For nearly 20 grueling months, Mr. Pelosi has demonstrated extraordinary courage and fortitude every day of his recovery," the spokesman said.

DePape broke into the San Francisco Pelosi home in the early hours of Oct. 28, 2022, shouting "Where's Nancy?", who was in Washington, D.C. at the time.

Despite being in the presence of police, DePape smashed Paul Pelosi's head with a hammer, leaving him with two head wounds, including fracturing his skull, mended by plates and screws forever implanted in him. His right arm and hand were also injured in the attack.

It's unclear if his sentence will be served concurrently or consecutively to his current prison sentence.