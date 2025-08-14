Pelosi promises to protect Social Security amid Trump administration's changes

Celebrating 90 years since the launch of Social Security, Republicans and Democrats vowed to protect the future of the financial safety net program for seniors that was started by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

90 years of Social Security

What we know:

In San Francisco, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-SF) joined the crowd at the Bayview Senior Services Center and promised to protect the program.



"We're going to celebrate social security. We're going to strengthen social security and we're going to do so by listening to you," Pelosi said.



Community members and seniors shared stories about how Social Security has helped them.



"Groceries, rent, transportation, everything," Douglas Blunt, a San Francisco resident said.



"I can't work, so I need it, or else I'm going to be outside with the rest of the folks," Jacqueline Williams, a San Francisco Social Security recipient said.



Dennis Billups, an African-American man who lost his sight, greeted Pelosi and said Social Security had helped him get through school and have a career.

Trump marks anniversary

In Washington D.C., President Trump signed a proclamation marking the anniversary.



"We cleared 12 million names listed in the Social Security database over 120 years of age," Trump said. "Under this administration, we're keeping that promise and strengthening Social Security for generations to come."



Trump said his administration is improving the program by eliminating benefits to undocumented workers and increasing efficiency.



"I haven't seen any of that change happen," Cathy Davis, Executive Director of the Bayview Senior Services, said. "I would say it's hours more. It takes us a lot longer to reach them and to get through...so I don't know where this change is happening but it's certainly not happening where we're accessing Social Security."



A new report by the Committee for Responsible Federal Budget says the program will run out of money in seven years, and the Trump administration's cuts to Medicaid and food stamps put low-income Americans at risk.



"With these reductions or changing of the rules for eligibility or for their monthly benefits, it will affect millions and millions of older Americans," Anni Chung, President of Self-Help for the Elderly, said. Chung noted other cuts from the Department of Labor recently forced her organization to lay off 91 older workers in a training program and cut eight staff jobs.



"They'll remember in November when the election comes," Pelosi said. "Nothing is more eloquent to a member of Congress than the voice of their own constituents and they'll be hearing from them."

Is Social Security running out of money?

What's next:

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) along with 20 Democrats, including California Senator Alex Padilla, introduced a new bill Thursday aimed at restoring Social Security job cuts and ensuring funding for the next 75 years.

About 75 million Americans, or one-fifth of the nation's population, receive Social Security benefits, according to the administration.

