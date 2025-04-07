Person asleep in car stabbed near Oakland's Lake Merritt
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police are investigating after someone was stabbed while sleeping inside a car a few blocks from Oakland's Lake Merritt over the weekend.
Initial reports were of a shooting
What we know:
The assault was initially reported as a shooting, just before 8 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of 11th Street.
When officers arrived, the victim told them they had been stabbed with a sharp object by an unknown suspect who entered their car.
Victim survives injuries
Dig deeper:
The victim then walked to the 1000 block of Madison Street and got into another vehicle before emergency crews arrived. The victim was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition, police said Monday.
Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426. Any videos or photos that could assist with the investigation can be sent to to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.
The Source: Bay City News