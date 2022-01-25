Person falls onto BART tracks at San Bruno station

article

BART is reporting a person fell onto the trackway at San Bruno station Tuesday afternoon. Trains did not stop at the station for about an hour, due to a "major medical emergency."

There is no word on the condition of the person described by BART as a "patron." The incident happened at around 2:50 p.m. BART said the person was rescued. BART police said at this time there is no indication this person was pushed.

The station reopened at around 3:50 p.m. and the system was recovering from service. SamTrans in the meantime provided mutual aid for service between San Bruno and South San Francisco stations.

