Person found dead from crash on Bear Creek Road in Santa Cruz County
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. - A person was found dead Friday morning from a crash on Bear Creek Road, a windy road east of Boulder Creek in Santa Cruz County, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported shortly after 11:15 a.m. in the 17000 block of Bear Creek Road and emergency responders pronounced the person dead at 11:37 a.m., CHP officials said.
More details from the crash were not immediately available Friday afternoon.